Royal Bank of Canada Raises Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $137.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $141.64 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $141.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

