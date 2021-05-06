Royal Bank of Canada Increases Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$37.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.79.

RUS traded up C$0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,062. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$13.20 and a one year high of C$31.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 79.74.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$674.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

