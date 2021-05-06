Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$550.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$651.67.

TSE:FFH opened at C$576.26 on Monday. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$319.37 and a twelve month high of C$581.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$555.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$480.00. The firm has a market cap of C$15.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The business had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 49.0899976 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total value of C$1,246,989.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

