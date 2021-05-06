Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target to C$59.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an equal weight rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.69.

BEP.UN stock traded down C$1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$44.18. 244,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,580. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$36.23 and a 52-week high of C$63.39. The stock has a market cap of C$12.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$51.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.31%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

