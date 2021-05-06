Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,827.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,655.29.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,426.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,476.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1,405.51. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $867.00 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,308 shares of company stock valued at $23,634,685. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

