Royal Bank of Canada Boosts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$60.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$60.35.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock opened at C$58.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67. BCE has a 1-year low of C$52.52 and a 1-year high of C$60.14. The company has a market cap of C$53.25 billion and a PE ratio of 21.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.12.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.