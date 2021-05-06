Roxanne Oulman Sells 8,232 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $226,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 506,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,941,576.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 12,385 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $361,022.75.

On Monday, March 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $374,235.12.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,364,700.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,091 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $361,101.33.

Shares of MDLA traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,036. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medallia by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,776,000 after buying an additional 1,072,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,037,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,116,000 after buying an additional 206,110 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Medallia by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,624,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,170,000 after buying an additional 428,677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Medallia by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 887,018 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medallia by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 459,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

