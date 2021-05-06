Roth Capital Lowers 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) to Neutral

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLD. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a 12-month low of C$49.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.32 million.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

