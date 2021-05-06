Roth Capital Increases Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Price Target to $32.00

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. 305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Luxfer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 90,940 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Luxfer by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 339,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Luxfer by 8.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its position in Luxfer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

