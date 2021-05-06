Roth Capital Cuts BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Price Target to $6.25

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Roth Capital from $7.00 to $6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 97.16% from the company’s previous close.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of BDSI traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $3.17. 13,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,061. The firm has a market cap of $319.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.