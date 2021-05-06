Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)

Analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLXPF. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Cybin in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cybin from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of CLXPF stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

