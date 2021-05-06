Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 221,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,326. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.24, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $133.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.