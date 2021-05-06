Rosenblatt Securities Increases IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $255.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.44.

IEX opened at $225.69 on Monday. IDEX has a 12-month low of $141.86 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

