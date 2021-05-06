Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Acquires New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,483,790. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, ICAP lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.71. The stock had a trading volume of 372,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474,094. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

