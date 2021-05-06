Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stake Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 61,375.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.37.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $304.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.11 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.11.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 565,515 shares of company stock valued at $236,374,425. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

