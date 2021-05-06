Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.57 million.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.25. 682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,281. Rogers has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $206.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.28 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.21.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. Equities analysts expect that Rogers will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,942,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,036,667 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.