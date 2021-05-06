Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $62.50 on Thursday. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $66.06. The company has a market cap of $455.06 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCKY shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

