Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RMTI. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ RMTI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. 805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,658. The company has a market cap of $83.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.13. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 110.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25,376 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

