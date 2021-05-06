Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 22,035 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Robinson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 22,035 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV now owns 152,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 132,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AFT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.42. 25,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,709. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

