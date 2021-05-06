Robinson Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 989.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 167,873 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCK. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,068. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

