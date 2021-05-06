Robinson Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares during the period. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund comprises 3.2% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 79,868 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $630,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $591,000.

Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.99. 68,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,754. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 5,199 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $100,288.71. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $67,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

