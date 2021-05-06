Robert W. Baird Downgrades Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) to Neutral

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

BAC opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $354.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 137,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

