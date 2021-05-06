Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,666 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $88.85. 4,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,435. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $89.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average is $69.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.