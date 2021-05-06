Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 107,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in The GEO Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $14.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

