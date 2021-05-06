Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $398,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.