Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $274,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.35.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $223.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -123.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $262.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.26.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.