Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in YETI were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after purchasing an additional 452,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in YETI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in YETI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 889,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 885,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,621,000 after purchasing an additional 37,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of YETI by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 882,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on YETI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $86.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $89.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $613,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

