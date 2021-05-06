Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $387,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $212.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $216.25. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

