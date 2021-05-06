Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 124.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in TrueBlue by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,397 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

