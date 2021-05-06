Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 242 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

