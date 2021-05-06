Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 1,098 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 450.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $238.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -111.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.24 and its 200 day moving average is $307.48. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $189.01 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $243,333.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,383,941. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

