RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 258 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

IYK stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,224. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $114.45 and a 12 month high of $184.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.93.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

