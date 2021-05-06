RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 422 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 179.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,349. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

