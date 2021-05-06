RiverFront Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $388.18. 10,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

