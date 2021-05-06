RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $78.67 Million Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,226 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for about 1.7% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.14% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $78,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Investors Network increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 6,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Curi Capital now owns 8,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $21,256,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period.

IYW traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.61. 6,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,559. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.56.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

