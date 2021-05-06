RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $402.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,747,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 8.5% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $402,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,498,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,938,000 after acquiring an additional 869,856 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

BND traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.34. 76,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

