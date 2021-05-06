RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $7,158,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $434.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,106. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $436.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.68.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

