RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $296.67, but opened at $312.02. RingCentral shares last traded at $307.11, with a volume of 23,991 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.26.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,624.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,371 shares of company stock worth $18,956,540. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.76.

About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.