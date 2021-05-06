Ring Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

REI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of REI stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $223.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.69. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 65.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 50.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.