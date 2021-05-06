Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down to $34.06

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.06, but opened at $32.58. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $677.81 million and a PE ratio of 14.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 6,157 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,351.89. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,769,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,058,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.