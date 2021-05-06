Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord Sells 11,642 Shares

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord sold 11,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total transaction of C$500,023.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,216,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$181,081,366.15.

Richard Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Richard Lord sold 5,400 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$225,218.88.

On Monday, April 19th, Richard Lord sold 19,900 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total transaction of C$837,193.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total transaction of C$1,736,139.16.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Richard Lord sold 4,400 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.25, for a total transaction of C$185,896.92.

RCH stock opened at C$43.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$25.08 and a 12 month high of C$43.54.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$319.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$319.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is 12.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCH shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

