Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.830-1.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.83-1.94 EPS.

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 952,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.17. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Several research firms have commented on REYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

