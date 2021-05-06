Retirement Capital Strategies Takes Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,579,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,920,000 after acquiring an additional 258,226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 227,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 27,876 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 91,521 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71.

