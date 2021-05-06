Retirement Capital Strategies Sells 37,443 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Capital Strategies cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $310,739,000. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.