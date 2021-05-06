Retirement Capital Strategies Sells 162,484 Shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Retirement Capital Strategies lessened its holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,484 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies owned 0.20% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,953. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.14. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $71.43.

