Retirement Capital Strategies Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 172,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,000. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF makes up 3.1% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 177,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,459,000 after buying an additional 3,811,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 239,768 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,410,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.43. 20,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,379. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

