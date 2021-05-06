Restore (LON:RST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Tuesday.

Get Restore alerts:

Shares of LON RST opened at GBX 400 ($5.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £502.86 million and a PE ratio of 1,955.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 374.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 359.09. Restore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 450 ($5.88).

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.