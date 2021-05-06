Research Analysts Set Expectations for Systemax Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Systemax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Systemax’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Sidoti lowered shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE SYX opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Systemax by 19.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Systemax by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Systemax by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 239,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Systemax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 3,357.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $74,663.89. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $117,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 13,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $532,917.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,724 shares in the company, valued at $676,170.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

