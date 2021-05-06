Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lazard Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lazard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $4.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of LAZ opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. Lazard has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,081 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,742,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.