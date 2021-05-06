Research Analysts Set Expectations for Baxter International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Baxter International in a report released on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

NYSE:BAX opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Baxter International by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

